NORWAY — Norway Museum and Historical Society announces plans to Participate in Maine Statehood Day and the completion of a major picture donation project. The Kick-off Celebration in Norway for Maine Statehood Day will be March 15 at a public gathering at 12:30 p.m. at the Norway Town Office. It is hoped that 200 people will celebrate the 200th Anniversary for a 2020 historic photo. The Norway Museum and Historical Society strongly encourages residents to participate, because there is historical president for this event. The Society has pictures of Norway citizens at past celebrations of milestone events.

A team of Norway Museum & Historical Society volunteers, Shirley Huff, Roberta Gordon, Julie Hermans and Sue Denison recently completed a six-month project of sorting and cataloging photographs and negatives taken by the Norway Daniels Studio photographers. The collection numbers between 3000 and 4000 photos that range in date from the late 1940s to around 1980. In 1947, the Minnie F. Libby photography studio on Cottage Street came up for sale, and this was the opportunity for Beryl (Billie) Daniels and Lewis Daniels to have a studio of their own, which had been their goal.

Each negative and/or photo has been identified and placed in archival envelopes and boxes. A complete list of names is being prepared and will be soon be available at the museum for anyone who might like a digital copy of a particular picture.

On April 10, the Society will participate in Middle School History Day. It is expected that 250 Junior High students will tour the Society facility where specific displays will be presented for their learning experience.

All activities, programs and operations of the Society and the Museum are conducted by volunteers and funded by donations and grants. The Society has been developing a new Docent Program which will train volunteers to serve as guides for visitors to the Museum.

The Norway Historical Society, founded in 1974 and incorporated in 1977, is dedicated to preserving the long history of the town and the many great contributions of its citizens.

The Society is located at the corner of Main and Whitman Streets in downtown Norway; more information can be found at www.norwayhistoricalsociety.org. The museum is open to the public year round on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer, and by appointment. Admission is free.

