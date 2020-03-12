A Waterville man was arrested after a dispute with his neighbor escalated into a standoff with police early Tuesday morning.
Just before midnight on Monday, James Childs, 42, and a neighbor in an apartment building at 56 Silver St. got into a verbal fight in which Childs threatened to retrieve a handgun from his apartment. He made good on the threat and brandishing the handgun, made more threats through the door of the victim’s apartment, according to Sgt. Jason Longley of the Waterville Police Department.
The victim called police around 12 a.m. When officers arrived, Childs went back into his apartment and refused to open the door, according to Longley.
Longely said that
Childs had a weapon, the police had to take extra precautions and employ the help of a negotiator, Longley said. Finally, around 2:30 a.m., Childs came out of his apartment and was arrested.
Childs was charged with threatening display of a weapon, creating a police standoff and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. He was taken to the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta and has since been released on bail.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Gov. Mills to adjust state’s budget in response to economic impacts of coronavirus
-
Sports
UMaine women’s basketball, men’s hockey hit with playoff cancellations
-
Maine
Dump truck crash on I-295 in Falmouth slows traffic
-
Crime
Waterville man arrested, charged after standoff with police
-
Maine
OSHA fines LEAP and Techno Metal Post for ‘serious’ safety violations in connection with Farmington explosion