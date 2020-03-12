CHICOPEE, Massachusetts — Ashley Cronkhite of Lewiston has been named to the dean’s list at The College of Our Lady of the Elms for the fall 2019 semester of the 2019-2020 academic year:

To qualify, a full-time student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher, without incompletes.

FRANKLIN, Massachusetts — The School of the Arts at Dean College will perform “Thoroughly Modern Millie” Wednesday, April 1, through Sunday, April 5. The cast includes Brie Dumond of Gray and Emily Thompson of New Gloucester. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice.

BRISTOL, Rhode Island — Three area students have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Roger Williams University. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits a semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.

The following students have been recognized: Courtney Caouette of Greene, Christine Chasse of Lewiston and Emma Feagin, of Readfield.

