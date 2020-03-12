AUBURN — The Auburn-Lewiston YMCA 3rd-4th grade girls travel team completed its 2019-2020 Western Maine Youth Basketball League season, notching a 5-3 record.

In the second half of the schedule, Y-Hoops matched up with Oxford Hills Jan. 5 and 12, coming away with 32-22 and 27-22 victories. Area Youth Sports of Jay-Livermore took both games of a double-header Feb. 2— 30-19 and 14-12.

Placing second in the Western Maine Youth Basketball League, YHoops entered tournament play Feb. 8. In the first game of tournament action, AYS beat Wilton; YHoops followed with a victory over Oxford Hills, 35-18.

In the final game, Y-Hoops emerged as league champions with a convincing 30-9 win over AYS.

Post-season, the team participated in the Tiger Classic Tournament in Gardiner Feb. 29 and March 1, placing second in pool play, winning their quarterfinal game against Windham and losing in the semifinal to a team from Norridgewock.

