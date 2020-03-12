AUBURN — The Auburn-Lewiston YMCA 3rd/4th grade boys team recently won the Paper City Classic tournament held in Westbrook. The boys went 3-0 in pool play and entered the elimination round as the number one seed out of 12 teams from southern Maine. They defeated Sanford 30-28 in the semifinals to advance to the championship tilt versus a deep and talented Yarmouth squad. Logan Averill’s baseline jumper proved to be the game winner as the Cagers edged Yarmouth 35-34 in the championship game
