Nearly two dozen juniors and seniors were inducted into the Foster Career and Technical Education Center National Technical Honor Society Wednesday, Feb. 12. The students represented various CTE programs and partner schools including Mt. Blue High School, Spruce Mountain High School and Mt. Abram High School. Pictured, in no particular order, are inductees Ellah Smith, Summer Fay, Emma White, Hailey DiStefano, Whitney Fraser, Shelby Iveson, Allyson Walsh, Hailey Inman, Sawyer Farmer, Haley Walsh, Kali Howard, Leia Durrell, Tatiana Carpenter, Katrina Sprague, Edward Hebert, Tricia Souther Bowering, Emmalee Clark, Caitlin Tibbetts, Emily Willett and Isabel Roderick.Submitted photo