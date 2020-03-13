Sawyer Wirsing will have a couple extra months to work on his Travis Roy Award finalist speech, now that the Class A Boys Hockey All-State Banquet has been rescheduled to May 17, the Class A Hockey Coaches Association announced in a letter to players and parents on Friday.

The banquet, which features the announcement of the Travis Roy Award winner, was originally scheduled for Saturday at Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch.

Sunday, May 17, was “the next possible date” available at the Hilton, the letter stated, outside of the 30-day window during which Gov. Janet Mills and the CDC recommend gatherings of more than 250 people be postponed.

“We know this is not ideal, but it truly is something we had to act very quickly on and feel we made the right decision,” the Coaches Association said in the letter.

Lewiston forward Ryan Pomerleau, one of the four finalists, said the postponement “is what it is, you can’t do anything about it.”

“I was kind of ready to go for it, but it is what it is and I guess we’ll have to wait a couple months,” Pomerleau said.

Wirsing, a forward from Thornton Academy, said it will be “difficult to have to wait even longer now.”

“The anticipation has been there, for sure,” he said. “Being able to give a speech in front of that many people on that occasion is something very special, so I’ve been looking forward to that.”

The other two finalists are Scarborough forward Dawson Gendreau and goalie Liam McGibbon of South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete.

The coaches association’s letter said Saturday’s Senior All-Star game has been canceled, though but hopes to have the game this summer.

“These plans will unfold over the next month for this game,” the letter said.

It’s a game Pomerleau, Wirsing and St. Dom’s forward Jacob Lewis said they have been looking forward to.

“Really can’t express how much it means because of the closeness of some of the kids in this area, considering I have played against these kids in the state since we were young kids throughout youth hockey,” Lewis said. “Either on the same team or from different teams, we’ve all been playing with or against each other since we were little. Just sucks to think we won’t have that chance.”

Lewis said he would be disappointed if he doesn’t get one more chance to wear his St. Dom’s jersey on the ice.

Wirsing said the game, which was going to match up teams from the North and South after Class A went without regions this season, was “something we have all looked forward to throughout high school.”

« Previous

filed under: