Central Maine area K-12 schools are starting to announce postponements and cancellations to activities and events — while still holding regular classes — in the wake of the spread of coronavirus in the nation and across the world.

Hallowell-based Regional School Unit 2 Superintendent Mary Paine said in an administrative letter than schools will remain open at this time, but all activities that “involve gathering” will be suspended. She added that those activities include “after-school activities, field trips and events that bring the public into our school.”

“We will be asking all parents and guardians to limit their in-person contact with staff and students within our school,” Paine wrote.

On Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that Maine had its first person, a woman from Androscoggin County, to test positive for coronavirus. That was followed up Friday morning with the announcement two more presumptive positives cases, including one in southern Maine and one from an unknown area.

Mills has recommended postponing or canceling non-essential indoor gatherings of 250 or more people and suspending all non-essential out-of-state travel by state employees. Her recommendations came amid a flurry of cancellations and postponements as the U.S. and world aim to stem the spread of coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness.

Some Maine colleges and universities announced changes earlier this week. The University of Maine System announced that students will leave campus after March 22 and all classes will transition to remote learning. Bowdoin College and Colby College also said they would ask students to leave campus in the coming days and transition to remote learning after spring break.

The RSU 2 letter also says that parent-teacher conferences will be conducted by phone. A Saturday event at the school, where attendees could get a look at an original copy of the Declaration of Independence, was canceled on Thursday, according to Principal Kristie Clark.

Gardiner-area School Administrative District 11 and Winthrop Public Schools have also announced similar cancellations of athletics and field trips. SAD 11 has set up a webpage with all communication it has provided on coronavirus.

Maranacook Area Schools Superintendent Jay Charette said the school has canceled all field trips “for the foreseeable future” and all after-school activities have been canceled effective this coming Monday.

Somerville-based RSU 12 Superintendent Howard Tuttle said the school board will discuss any potential changes to activities tonight but was “not sure where (they) are going to go with that.”

Central Lincoln County School System Superintendent of Schools Craig Jurgensen said some school events have been canceled or restructured, but there have been no blanket cancellations.

This story will be updated.

