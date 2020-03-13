COVID-19 cancellation (this will be updated as they are announced)

Spring sports The Maine Principals Association has postponed the beginning of the spring high school athletics season from Monday, March 23 to Monday, April 27.

The Table

Based on the recommendations of the Maine CDC regarding precautions for the Coronavirus to socially separate and out of concern for the health and safety of our community, THE TABLE will be CANCELING our FREE FRIDAY FUN nights and SATURDAY FREE BREAKFASTS for the next 30 days. We will continue to monitor and evaluate these recommendations.

If anyone has special concerns or needs, call the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church at 583-9024, leave a message, and we will get back to you.

Stay safe.

WMAG

The Western Maine Art Group has cancelled the opening reception for an exhibit at the Matolcsy Art Center, 480 Main Street, in Norway. This new exhibit features the artwork of Michael Ranucci and his students.



SAD 17



SAD 17 Superintendent Richard Colpitts said Friday that effective immediately all school related activities have been canceled pending further notice.

Colpitts expects the district’s regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting for Monday, Mar. 16 to be held at its headquarters in Paris. SAD 17 is comprised of Harrison, Hebron, Norway, Otisfield, Oxford, Paris, Waterford and West Paris.

Junior high school wrestling season is canceled effective immediately. All spring sporting events and practices through April 27 have been postponed. Middle school athletic practice and games are also postponed until further notice.

SAD 17 is limiting all school-related travel for students and staff alike over the next 30 days. District planned and Board approved trips to out of state colleges, excursions and historic sites are canceled immediately. Planned school sponsored trips to Spain, France, Boston and New York have been canceled. Trips awaiting Board approval are tabled until the travel restriction is lifted. Travel within the state will be approved on a case by case basis.

“We remain hopeful schools will be able to remain open and serving students during this period,” Colpitts said. “However, it is important for parents to prepare now for a possible prolonged school closing. Our administration is consulting with the Department of Education and Maine CDC to develop and evaluate viable options in the event that schools must be closed.”

