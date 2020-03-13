WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on 59 High Street in Wilton, at the corner of High and School Streets. For more information, please call the church office at 645-2639 or go to www.stlukeswilton.org. Holy week services are as follows: Palm Sunday service, April 5 at 9:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday, April 9 Dinner at 5 p.m. followed by 6:30 p.m. service. Good Friday, April 10th Ecumenical service (Time and place TBD)

Easter, April 12 at 6:44 a.m. Sunrise Service on Voter Hill. Followed by a 9:30 a.m. Easter service at St. Luke’s. Children will enjoy an egg hunt inside the church immediately following the 9:30 am service. Bring the family and enjoy Easter day at St. Luke’s!

WILTON — The First Congregational Church of Wilton. News for the Holy Week and Easter Season – the week of April 5 -12. April 5 – Palm Sunday the Service is at 9:30 a.m. and will include the distribution of palms and the reception of new members as well as the Sacrament of Communion. April 9 – The Service for Maundy Thursday begins with a light meal in the Vestry at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Candlelight Service at 6:15 which is the extinguishing of lights, Communion and special Bible readings. April 10 – Good Friday will be an Ecumenical Service at the Dryden Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. April 12 – Easter Sunday will begin with a Wilton Ecumenical Service at 5:59 a.m. on Orchard Drive followed by an Easter Breakfast at the Congregational Church at 6:30 a.m. and this will be followed by the special service that will celebrate the risen Christ with special music, readings and words of hope.

FARMINGTON — Easter, April 12 at 6:44 a.m. Sunrise Service on Voter Hill. Since 1977, people from the Farmington area have gathered for a simple Easter Sunrise Service on Voter Hill. Join others in this peaceful service accompanied by an ecumenical ensemble and singing group. A program is provided. If you would like to participate by reading or playing music, you can speak with Irene Berry who is on the committee. Sunrise on April 12 will be at 6:44 am. Of course, get there a little early to gather in silence. The service lasts about 30 minutes. Dress warmly!

LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church, (FBC) 25 Church St. Palm Sunday service will be 4/5 at 10:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday will be 4/9 at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church (25 Church St. LF) Good Friday will be 4/10 at 7 p.m. at FBC. Sunrise service will be 4/12 at 6:30 a.m. at Moose Hill Free Will Baptist Church (30 Record Rd, LF) Easter breakfast 9:30 at FBC and Easter Service 10:30 at FBC. There will be an Easter egg hunt for kids in between breakfast and the service.

LIVERMORE — The services at North Livermore Baptist Church for the Easter season are as follows: April 5 – Palm Sunday – 10:30 a.m. service; April 9 – Maundy Thursday Service – 6 p.m.; April 12 – Sunrise service – 6 a.m. with breakfast to follow. Easter Cantata – 10:30 a.m. during morning service.

