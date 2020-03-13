Noah Kane was surprised Mercyhurst University was interested.

The NCAA Division I school located in Erie, Pennsylvania that plays in the Atlantic Hockey conference made a scholarship offer Kane couldn’t refuse and so he will be joining the Lakers for the 2020-21 season.

“I pretty much talked to most of the Atlantic schools besides them, they were kind of the last ones, but it’s probably the best fit,” Kane said.

He said the coaching staff liked the offense he produced this year, as he’s tied for first in the North American Hockey League in points with 64 (20 goals and 44 assists). Christian Gorscak of the Johnstown Tomahawks also has 64 points.

Mercyhurst had been recruiting him since the Top Prospects Tournament in February, but he was getting Division I interest all season.

The other Atlantic Hockey schools included American International College, Air Force, Army, Bentley, Canisius, Holy Cross, Niagara, Rochester Institute of Technology, Robert Morris and Sacred Heart.

Kane, a Buffalo, New York native and the cousin of Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, said he liked the young players on the Lakers roster and the proximity of the school to his hometown.

“It’s close to home, but not too close, it’s only an hour and a half away,” Kane said. “It will be good to see my family and have them see me play more. It’s good to get away, too. “

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Kane said Mercyhurst wants him to work on getting stronger.

MORE JUNIOR LEAGUES CANCEL SEASONs BECAUSE OF COVID-19

After initially pausing the season, the North American 3 Hockey League canceled the remainder of the schedule late Friday afternoon.

“Today is truly a sad day for all of us, and we share the disappointment that all of our players, teams, parents, and fans are experiencing at the moment,” said NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld, who also runs the NA3HL, in a news release. “We have some incredible players and teams in the NA3HL that are doing some great things on and off the ice. However, the safety of our hockey community is our top priority and the decision to cancel the remainder of the season was necessary and in the best interest of everyone involved.”

The new release also had this statement: “In light of the announcement, it is important to know that the NA3HL remains committed to providing opportunities to its players. Plans are already in place in the event that conditions have improved to present new and additional exposure and development events for players in the NA3HL.”

The L/A Nordiques season now comes to an end, as they finished third in the Coastal Division with a record of 33-13-1 and were set to take on the No. 2 seed New England Stars this weekend in the first round of the Coastal Division playoffs.

The season also marks the end of the L/A Nordiques in the NA3HL, as Friday it was announced the team will be ceasing operations, with the Maine Nordiques Development Program Prep Academy coming to Lewiston next season.

The United States Premier Hockey League Tier II NCDC league has also decided to cancel the playoffs after initially suspending the postseason yThursday.

The Canadian Junior “A” Hockey League, which governs 10 Junior “A” Leagues under the Hockey Canada umbrella, canceled the remainder of the playoffs for those leagues. Lewiston’s Alex Rivet was with the Waywayseecappo Wolverines of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, where the Wolverines were down 2-1 in the first round in the best-of-seven series with the Swan Valley Stampeders.

Rivet had two assists in 12 regular-season games and no points in two playoff games.

TYLER GAULIN MAKES QUICK IMPACT WITH MAINE NORDIQUES

Maine Nordiques tender Tyler Gaulin showed what’s to come.

The 18-year-old, Kingston, New Hampshire native, who played at Berwick Academy this season, scored two goals last Friday night for the Maine Nordiques in the 9-6 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights.

The 6-foot forward signed with the club earlier last week for the 2020-21 season, as part of the NAHL roster expansion program, which allows a tender player to be added to a team’s roster at the conclusion of their season with their previous team.

With Berwick Academy this season he led the Bulldogs with 19 goals and 23 assists in 27 games. His 42 points put him in a tie for 11th in scoring among New England prep school players.

“For his first game, I am sure he had a lot of nerves for the young man, but he came in and showed why he’s a captain of (Berwick Academy),” Maine Nordiques coach Nolan Howe said after last Thursday’s 6-5 loss to the Knights. “I thought he played well for his first game, obviously there’s going to be an adjustment to the speed, but he showcased his talent. Again, we are very excited to tender him and happy to welcome him to the Nordiques.”

Gaulin has had familiarity with the organization, as he attended the team’s training camp this past summer.

Gaulin wanted to finish out his prep school career before joining the Nordiques.

“He wanted to continue his education there, wanted to get another year of strength and growth,” Howe said. “We were monitoring him and staying in touch with him all year.”

DREW GARDNER MAKES A COMMITMENT

Twin City Thunder defenseman Drew Gardner will be suiting up for Stonehill College next season.

The Glenburn native spent this season with the Tier II National Collegiate Development Conference team, where he had a goal and 11 assists in 45 games.

He played two games with the Premier League team last season in addition to playing at Kents Hill, where had two goals and 16 assists in 26 games. He also played 11 games with the Maine Moose 18U team in 2018-19.

Stonehill plays in the Northeast-10 conference, the lone Division II conference that plays hockey. In addition to playing conference opponents, the Skyhawks also play Division III opponents, but aren’t eligible for the NCAA Division III tournament.

THUNDER FUTURES PICK TRYING OUT FOR THE NTDP

Michael Steinburg, who was drafted by the Twin City Thunder in the National Collegiate Development Conference Futures Draft in late January, is one of the 49 players who will travel to Plymouth, Michigan from March 19-22 for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program’s tryout camp for next season’s U17 team.

Steinburg, a Needham, Massachusetts native, is already committed to Penn State, and he had 18 goals and 23 assists for 43 points with Thayer Academy this season.

The NTDP has two teams, the U17 and U18 teams, that play in the United States Hockey League and international competitions. Three Maine natives have suited up for the NTDP, in Greg Moore of Lisbon (2000-02), James LaLiberty of Waterville (1997-98) and Oliver Wahlstrom of Falmouth (2016-18).

