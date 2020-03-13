100 Years Ago 1920

Mr. Hinckley took as his topic, “Maine, Our State,” and called attention to the fact that, on Monday, Maine will have been a separate state for 100 years. The remainder of his talk was instructive criticism which was well chosen and full of truth. “For the past 100 years,” he began, “the men of Maine have spent too much time praising the State and patting themselves on the back when they should have been out working hard to boom Maine in the right way.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

A new court of honors was chosen by Girl Scout Troop 319 of Farwell School when they met this week in one of the school classrooms. Patrol leaders who will take over their duties at the next meeting are Pauline Fournier, Cindy Mathieu, Cindy Heibert and Debbie Charette Their assistants are Penelope Moskovis, Martha Bruce, Mary Bruce and Brenda Cadman. Doreen Gaudette was elected as the new scribe and Mary Cunion as treasurer. A flag ceremony was held in honor of the new court, after, which the girls worked on requirements for the badges.Those completing their camera badge requirements brought in pictures for the other members to see what they had done.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Auburn Recreation Department is forming a Men’s Bowling League which will commence activities Wednesday at Auburn Lanes. Supt. Norris E. Ingersoll said today those interested in participating in the program should contact the Recreation Department office prior to 4 pm Tuesday.

