WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Feb. 25.
Mens High Game scratch: Wayne Doyon 226; Chuck Hilaman 192; Stephen Adams 184
Mens High Series scratch: Wayne Doyon 601; Chuck Hilaman 527; Stephen Adams 519
Mens High Game handicap: Wayne Doyen 257; Ryan Cushman 244; Skip Johnson 221
Mens High Series handicap: Wayne Doyen 694; Ryan Cushman 625; Stephen Adams 612;
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 190; Cathy Walton 162; Judy Cubby 155
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 516; Cathy Walton 455; Judy Cubby 382
Women’s High Game handicap: Judy Cubby 245; Cathy Walton 220; Mary Drinkwater 206
Women’s High Series handicap: Judy Cubby 652; Cathy Walton 629 Peggy Needham 600
Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League March 3.
Mens High Game scratch: Albert Farmer 225; Skip Johnson 185; Mike Crandall 180
Mens High Series scratch: Albert Farmer 527; Stephen Adams 519 Skip Johnson 482;
Mens High Game handicap: Albert Farmer 257; Skip Johnson 236; Brian Wight 229
Mens High Series handicap: Frank Cushman 641; Skip Johnson 635; Brian Wight 626;
Women High Game scratch: Cathy Walton 267; Peggy Needham 190; Cleo Barker 137
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 543; Cathy Walton 513 Cleo Barker 343
Women’s High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 267; Mary Drinkwater 228 Peggy Needham 220;
Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 687; Mary Drinkwater 631 Peggy Needham 627;
Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of March 4.
Teams: Just One More 114-78; Bowling Belles 111-81
Willet-Glo ? 106-86; Living on a Spare 102-90
Mines in the Gutter 93-99; Designs by Darlene 90-102
Wreckin Balls 90-102; Spare Change 62-130
High Games: Kay Seefeldt 180; Melissa Malone 167
Jolene Luce 160; Vicky Kinsey 153; Michelle Perkins 151
Lynn Chellis 150; Lisa Dube 143; Heather Malone 143
High Series: Kay Seefeldt 515; Melissa Malone 486
Michelle Perkins 442; Lynn Chellis 426
Heather Malone 410; Jolene Luce 408
Natasha Richard 394; Lisa Dube 388
