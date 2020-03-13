WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Feb. 25.

Mens High Game scratch: Wayne Doyon 226; Chuck Hilaman  192; Stephen Adams 184

Mens High Series scratch: Wayne Doyon 601; Chuck Hilaman 527; Stephen Adams 519

Mens High Game handicap: Wayne Doyen 257; Ryan Cushman 244; Skip Johnson 221

Mens High Series handicap: Wayne Doyen 694; Ryan Cushman  625; Stephen Adams 612;

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 190; Cathy Walton 162; Judy Cubby 155

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 516; Cathy Walton 455; Judy Cubby 382

Women’s High Game handicap: Judy Cubby 245; Cathy Walton 220; Mary Drinkwater 206

Women’s High Series handicap: Judy Cubby 652; Cathy Walton 629 Peggy Needham 600

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League March 3.

Mens High Game scratch: Albert Farmer 225; Skip Johnson 185; Mike Crandall 180

Mens High Series scratch: Albert Farmer 527; Stephen Adams 519 Skip Johnson 482;

Mens High Game handicap: Albert Farmer 257; Skip Johnson 236; Brian Wight 229

Mens High Series handicap: Frank Cushman 641; Skip Johnson 635; Brian Wight 626;

Women High Game scratch: Cathy Walton 267; Peggy Needham 190; Cleo Barker 137

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 543; Cathy Walton 513 Cleo Barker 343

Women’s High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 267; Mary Drinkwater 228 Peggy Needham 220;

Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 687; Mary Drinkwater 631 Peggy Needham 627;

Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of March 4.

Teams: Just One More 114-78; Bowling Belles 111-81

Willet-Glo ? 106-86; Living on a Spare 102-90

Mines in the Gutter 93-99; Designs by Darlene 90-102

Wreckin Balls 90-102; Spare Change 62-130

High Games: Kay Seefeldt 180; Melissa Malone 167

Jolene Luce 160; Vicky Kinsey 153; Michelle Perkins 151

Lynn Chellis 150; Lisa Dube 143; Heather Malone 143

High Series: Kay Seefeldt 515; Melissa Malone 486

Michelle Perkins 442; Lynn Chellis 426

Heather Malone 410; Jolene Luce 408

Natasha Richard 394; Lisa Dube 388

