NASCAR and IndyCar have each called off their races this weekend.
NASCAR was scheduled to run Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway without spectators but said Friday it is calling off this weekend and next week’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
IndyCar was scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, but suspended it’s season through the end of April. Four races are affected.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Local cancellations in response to COVID-19 concerns
-
Sports
NCAA takes a financial hit by canceling tournament, but it’s the players left at a loss
-
Sports
No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to virus
-
Maine
Collins says Trump should ‘step back’ and allow experts to do the talking on coronavirus
-
Community Sports
29th Annual Lahey Bowlfest results