LEWISTON – Dorothy Frost, 90, of Mechanic Falls, died peacefully at St Mary’s hospital with her family by her side on March 9, 2020. She was born Feb. 18, 1930.She is survived by her three sons, Michael Frost and partner Anita Chabot, Dana Frost and wife Debbie of Lewiston, Donald Frost and wife Linda of Mechanic Falls, daughter Theresa and husband David Toothaker of South Paris, stepsons, Chris Frost and wife Jackie, Greg Frost and wife Karen; sisters, Janice Godwin, Peggy Cummings and Violet Rose. She had 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom she dearly loved.She was predeceased by her parents, Jennie Mae Verrill and Fred Hall; husband, Raymond Frost; son, Carl Frost; grandson, Christopher Toothaker; sisters Jeanette Hinckley, Carolyn Egnew-Mardin, brothers, Harold Larrabee, Fred, Arthur, and Henry Hall. Dorothy was a kind, caring soul. She enjoyed family gatherings, eating out and of course her many trips with family members to shop at Marden’s. She worked at many places during her life including Marcal Paper and B&M Baked Beans.Dorothy’s biggest achievement was instilling in her children how to love and give to others. With great comfort we know she passed from this life into the arms of her Savior Jesus.There will be a celebration of life at Pathway Vineyard Church, 12 Foss Rd., Lewiston, Saturday March 21 at 11 a.m.