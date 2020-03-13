FARMINGTON – Geraldine Richard, 94, a resident of Jay, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She was born Jan. 8, 1926 in Chisholm, the daughter of Arthur Groleau and Loretta (Deshaies) Groleau. She was a graduate of Jay High School. On May 25, 1947 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay she married Louis Richard. They enjoyed 40 years together before his passing on April 30, 1988. Geraldine was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, member of the Daughters of Isabella and the Red Hats. Gerry devoted her time to her family and home. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Stephen Richard and wife Lucy of Presque Isle, Randall Richard and wife Gail of Cross Lake, Kevin Richard and wife Debra of Clifton Park, N.Y., her daughter Sandra Lord and husband Larry of Jay; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her parents; husband; son, Daniel Richard in 1969; and grandson, Jake Lord; and brother, Ronald Groleau. The family would like to express a special thank you to Jackie Horton, Karen Bryant and the entire Bryant family for their support.Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, March 16 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Interment in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Memory of Geraldine Richard to:Jake Lord Play it Safe Foundation647 Franklin RoadJay, ME 04239