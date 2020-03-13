BIDDEFORD – Leonie M. Gagnon, 97, formerly of Washington St. in Rumford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at St. Andre Healthcare in Biddeford.She was born in Jay on Sept. 18, 1922, daughter of Joseph and Anne (Dumais) Leclerc. Leonie attended St. Rose DeLima School in Jay. She was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior and was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne.Leonie enjoyed baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, cribbage, and bingo but, most of all, spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Ronald Gagnon and wife Clyda of Westbrook, and Suzanne Grenier and husband Louis of Saco; grandchildren, Alia Sunderraj and husband Leonard, Renee Turcio and husband Louie, Rachael Cook and husband Anthony, and Matthew Grenier; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Giovanni, Maxwell, Mason, Lorenzo, Bennett, and Ronan.She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Joseph, sisters, Erma, Blanche, Yvette, Annette, Rose, Rita, Leanne, and Lena, brothers, Ovilla, Roland, and Henry. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday March 16, at S.G.Thibault Funeral Home, where a celebration of Leonie’s life will follow at noon. Spring interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com If so desired, contributions in Leonie’s memory may made toAlzheimer’s AssociationP.O. Box 96011Washington, DC.20090-6011