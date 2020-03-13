Mike Lapointe has it right in his letter, “How about a check for me” (Sun Journal, March 10). Why should taxpayers bail out just students unwilling to reimburse taxpayers, often for foolish, self-centered decisions? For those promoting the bailout idea, it is obviously all about buying votes or getting a freebie.
What we need instead is an overhaul of the student loan program, with no bailouts, and loans only for students studying for a degree with prospects to be employed in a career field with a reasonable income enough to pay back the debt. And, at an institution which has a track record for doing so.
Those people who want to study something else should do so on their own dime.
Peter Cipolloso, Oxford
Comments are not available on this story.
-
National Sports
Commentary: Sports provide a refuge, but they blurred our vision on coronavirus
-
News
New Gloucester calls hearing on municipal budget
-
National Sports
Jazz’s Rudy Gobert apologizes; teammate Donovan Mitchell tests positive
-
Sports
NBA says virus hiatus will likely last “at least” a month
-
Opinion
Joseph Glass: Must have a vaccine ready