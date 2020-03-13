Mike Lapointe has it right in his letter, “How about a check for me” (Sun Journal, March 10). Why should taxpayers bail out just students unwilling to reimburse taxpayers, often for foolish, self-centered decisions? For those promoting the bailout idea, it is obviously all about buying votes or getting a freebie.

What we need instead is an overhaul of the student loan program, with no bailouts, and loans only for students studying for a degree with prospects to be employed in a career field with a reasonable income enough to pay back the debt. And, at an institution which has a track record for doing so.

Those people who want to study something else should do so on their own dime.

Peter Cipolloso, Oxford

