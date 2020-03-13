Charges
Lewiston
- Floyd Young Jr., 23, of 107 Valerie Circle, Auburn, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 12:43 a.m. Friday on Alfred Plourde Parkway.
- Travis Young, 48, of 50 Fairmount St., on a charge of criminal trespass, 9:12 a.m. Friday at 64 Oxford St., Auburn.
Auburn
- Kellie Thompson, 24, of 30 Northern Avenue Heights, on charges of domestic assault and violating conditions of release, 1:05 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Jamel Johnson, 32, of 35 Wood St., Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 5:02 p.m. Friday at 997 Washington St.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Donald R. St. Germain, 89, of Auburn, and Deborah J. Libby, 55, of Wales, collided at 8:42 a.m. Thursday at Washington Street and Beech Hill Road. St. Germain’s 2006 Subaru and Libby’s 2013 Kia, were towed.
- Vehicles driven by Dieudonnee S. Agossou, 24, of Auburn, and Stephanie M. Strean, 23, of De Pere, Wisconsin, collided at 2:27 p.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue. Damage to Agoussou’s 2005 Acura and the 2020 Nissan, driven by Strean and owned by National Car Rental, of Portland, was listed as functional.
