On Jan. 30, 2020, I lost a great friend. He was devoted to sports, especially hockey, from the young PAL League and then through high school at St. Dom’s, helping the hockey team become state champions. In elementary school, he was an alter boy, serving the Masses at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Lewiston. He delivered the Lewiston Daily Sun with us in the early mornings before attending school. Later, he became Grand Knight in Council 106, Knights of Columbus. During that time, he worked for 47 years at the Sun Journal.

That man was Gerry Berube.

He was well represented at his funeral by the Knights of Columbus and the St. Dominic Regional High School staff, coaches and hockey team. Team members came to pay respect to him, all dressed very professional and wearing their nice black and white team jackets. That was a very touching moment for all the family and all Berube’s friends that will not be forgotten.

Robert Blanchette, Lewiston

