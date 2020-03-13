JAY — Regional School Unit 73 directors Thursday night unanimously approved making Friday, March 20, a regular school day and moving a teacher workshop day to the end of the year.

Superintendent Scott Albert said the March 20 Rendezvous workshop at the University of Maine in Farmington had been canceled.

“There would have been 1,900 staff people from across the area attending,” he said. “Due to safety concerns around the coronavirus they decided not to let any outside agencies in.

“All of that was set up ahead of time. It really doesn’t give us time to organize a workshop on the 20,” he said.

Director Joel Pike asked how the change would affect the last day of school.

Albert said there have been six snow days.

The last day had been set for June 16 and would be moved to the 15.

“One way to look at it is, yes, it’s another day now, but it makes the summer better,” Pike said.

The district budget meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Spruce Mountain Middle School. The budget referendum in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls is Tuesday, April 28.

The proposed town assessments are:

Jay $6.201 million; $11,382 decrease;

Livermore $2.261 million; $99,467 increase;

Livermore Falls $2.157 million; $132,464 increase.

