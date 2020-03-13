FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue Regional School District (RSU 9) Superintendent Tina Meserve is pleased to announce that district wide Pre-K and kindergarten registration opens next month.

To be eligible for kindergarten or for Pre-K, children must be five years old on or before October 15, 2020.

The dates and times for registration at the district’s elementary schools are:

D. Cushing School (Wilton) – Pre-K and kindergarten registration are both on Wednesday, April 29 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Call Cushing School at 645-2442 to schedule an appointment.

G. Mallett School (Farmington) – Pre-K registration is on Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kindergarten registration is on Friday, May 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call Mallett School at 778-3529 to schedule an appointment.

Cape Cod Hill School (New Sharon) – Kindergarten screening and registration is on Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call Cape Cod Hill School at 778-3031 to schedule an appointment. Pre-K screening and registration is ongoing. Call Paula Hanley at 778-3031 to schedule an appointment for Pre-K.

Registration Packets must be picked up at your child’s school and completed prior to your registration appointment. Also, please bring the following documentation to your appointment: your child’s original birth certificate; up to date immunization records; a recent photo of your child; proof of residency; and the completed Parental Questionnaire and Medical History forms found in your Registration Packet.

Students who are currently enrolled in one of the district’s Pre-K programs at Cape Cod Hill, Cushing, or Mallett do not need to re-register for kindergarten.

