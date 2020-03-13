CANTON — Two tests required for licensing the sewer plant next year will cost $11,000, operator John Cronin told selectmen Thursday night.

A toxicity test will be $10,000 and the groundwater test about $1,000, Cronin said.

The groundwater test was done every year of the five-year license; now it’s done once every five years, Cronin said.

“And then the toxicity testing, the $10,000 bill, used to be a minimum of two or three times per life of the license; it’s now once per life of the license,” he said.

The license for the plant on Bixby Road expires in the fall of 2021.

Selectman Don Hutchins commended Cronin and plant technician Dave Madison for their work.

“You guys have really done a good job,” he said.

He asked if they had applied for grants to pay for the testing.

Madison said they did during the Obama administration but were denied.

In other business, selectmen voted to change the locks on the Town Office and meeting room doors to key card entries.

Selectman Brian Keene said it will cost about $2,000 to change the locks on two doors and have the card readers installed. Jim White of Mexico will do the installation.

Keene said users can “download the log and it will show you exactly which key card name opened the door, closed the door, if it was the card or if somebody actually typed the code number instead of that.”

In another matter, Town Clerk Carol Buzzell said a few residents did not receive their $100 Homestead Property Tax Relief checks from the state because the addresses were wrong, so she sent correct ones to the state.

Written nominations for the Citizen of the Year are being taken at the Town Office until May 1. Selectmen plan to present the award at the June 11 town meeting.

