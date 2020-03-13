FARMINGTON — Have you always wanted to write a grant but did not know where to start? Do you have some grant writing experience but could benefit from new information and collaborating with your peers? United Way is excited to collaborate with University of Maine Professor, Karen Barrett, PhD to offer a unique opportunity to learn more about grant writing; a skill that anyone working in the non-profit sector would benefit from having.

A brief description of the class can be found below. Please note that class sized will be limited to 15 participants to ensure a more productive learning environment.

Grant Writing: Next steps to achieve success April 17 and April 25, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. Cost: $100 (includes refreshments) The location: University of Maine Farmington, classroom TBD

Reminder: Limit of 15 so register early by calling 778-5048 or emailing [email protected]

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Every dollar and hour is appreciated, so please consider helping United Way help others by making a tax deductible charitable contribution. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Follow United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up-coming (www.facebook.com/uwtva).

« Previous

Next »

filed under: