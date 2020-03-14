AUBURN – Charles “Peter” Haskell passed away Feb. 21, 2020, with family by his side.Born locally, raised and educated in Auburn, the youngest son of Ivory and Leah Haskell, he married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Haskell in 1957.Together they had four children; Christina, Charles Peter Jr., Carl and Frederick. Beginning in 1963 he became a policeman, serving the city of Auburn with courage and integrity as a patrolman, detective and sergeant, resigning in 1978 to pursue a private enterprise in excavating! Divorced, he married Deborah Haskell in 1974; settling in Canton, where together, they raised their daughter, Pamala, on Little Bear Pond! He continued in the construction field for many years, again relocating to western Massachusetts, settling in Hardwick, where he eventually accepted a position representing a prominent local lumber co. until Deborah’s death in 2006. In 2008 he married Beth Haskell, resided together, with her son, Michel. In 2016, now retired, he returned to Auburn, abiding until dis death. He had various interests, skiing, golf, sailing, diving, hunting and wood working. He possessed a pilots license temporarily, and enjoyed flying! He was proud to be called Grampa and loved the honor of great-grandfather! He made friends easily and will be truly missed by many! A memorial and burial are planned at Gracelawn cemetery in the spring!

