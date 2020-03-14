AUBURN – Lisa J. Simonton, 51 of Auburn, beloved by her partner of 30 years, Nicholas Hester, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center after a brief illness with family by her side. She was born in Portland, on Aug. 21, 1968, the only child and daughter of William and Jane (McCaffrey) Simonton. She was raised in Yarmouth, attending Yarmouth schools and later attending the University of Maine in Farmington. Lisa worked in various customer service and production positions including offset printing at Loring Bank Stationers in Yarmouth and monogramming for LL Bean. She moved to Auburn seven years ago with her significant other. Lisa enjoyed long rides through Maine and New Hampshire and eating out. She was a talented crafter, especially her bead work and knitting, and was a devoted lover of all animals and volunteered for HART of Maine Cat Rescue in Cumberland. She is predeceased by her parents, William Simonton and Jane McCaffrey Simonton. Lisa is survived by her life partner, Nicholas Hester, of Auburn; his sister, Barbara Hester of Old Orchard Beach; her aunt, Jeannine Williams of Livermore; cousins, Michael Williams, Karen Hendren, Janet Buote, Kevin Williams and Mark Williams of Texas; also, cousins David, Stuart and Linda Simonton. A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

