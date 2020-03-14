JAY and Hampden – Nicola J. “Nick” Scappaticci, 64, passed away peacefully March 6, 2020, in Hampden, after a long illness. He was born April 4, 1955, in Farmington, the son of John and Agnes (Drysdale) Scappaticci.Nick graduated from Jay High School, class of 1972. Nick volunteered at Unlimited Solutions Club House in Bangor for over six years.Nick was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Angela Welch and husband, Tom of Fayette, and brothers, John Scappaticci and wife, Sunday, of New Jersey, and Antonio Scappaticci of Ohio.Services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Livermore Falls, in the spring. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com

« Previous