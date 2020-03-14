Fernand F. Corriveau Jr., 57, Albany Township, operating under the influence, prior, on June 21, 2019, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years.

Adam S. Whitaker, 34, Fryeburg, violating condition of release on Aug. 8, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Matthew D. Duka, 28, Hanover, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, priors, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 9, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 90 days, second charge dismissed.

Nikole K. Powell, 31, Mexico, violating condition of release on Aug. 12, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Gregory W. Dupree, 34, Jay, operating under the influence and two counts violating condition of release on Aug. 10, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to six months with all but seven days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Heather R. McAlister, 30, Rumford, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 26, 2019, charges dismissed.

Joshua N. Lane, 24, Bryant Pond, two counts of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on Aug. 3, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 14 days.

Christopher M. Wilde, 22, Winchester, Mass., fishing without valid license on Aug. 2, 2019, dismissed.

Genevieve M. Mayo, 46, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 12, 2019, dismissed.

Alexander Ojeda, 39, Bethel, fishing without valid license on June 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Kylie L. Brochu, 28, Bethel, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Joseph Reeve, 33, Rumford, criminal mischief on June 18, 2019, found guilty, fined $100 with all suspended, restitution $414.

Maxwell A. Fowler, 42, Dixfield, displaying revoked, mutilated, fictitious, altered license/ID card on Aug. 6, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Dwayne J. Cormier, 39, Dixfield, two counts operating under the influence, prior, on Aug. 29, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Allison L. Abbott, 45, Rumford, operating under the influence, prior, and violating condition of release on Aug. 28, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years, second charge dismissed.

Scott D. Sirois, 45, Rumford, domestic violence assault, discharge a firearm near dwelling, domestic violence criminal threatening, discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling and reckless conduct on Sept. 12, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $250, fifth charge found guilty, fined $250.

Andrew M. Davis, 34, Rumford, aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug on June 11, 2019, dismissed.

Adam J. Gill, 25, Canton, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and failure to register vehicle on Sept. 15, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge dismissed.

Michael McDonald, 22, Dixfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Devanie Hebert, 23, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on May 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Casey L. Braley27, Rumford, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Sept. 28, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Sara J. Paquette, 28, Mexico, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 1, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge dismissed.

Arthur C. Rickett Jr., 28, Rumford, violating condition of release on Sept. 6, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Bryce Wilson, 18, Dixfield, eluding an officer on Oct. 18, 2019, dismissed.

Taylor W. Smith, 30, Mexico, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 22, 2019, found guilty, fined $600.

Alisha Buck, 28, Winthrop, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge dismissed.

Ryan M. Philbrick. 29, Rumford, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge dismissed.

Edward T. Vidito, 58, Rumford, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

Lloyd M. Sweetser, 20, Rumford, operating vehicle without license and attaching false plates on Sept. 10, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Ross M. Gross, 23, Hanover, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction on Aug. 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Julian Sirois, 22, Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 10, 2019, dismissed.

Tyler R. Clark, 23, Rumford, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 21, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Zachary O. Downs, 27, Albany Township, attaching false plates on Aug. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Alexander Kubesh, 28, Mexico, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Evan P. Conway, 26, Tewksbury, Mass., fishing without valid license on Aug. 25, 2019, found guilty, fined

$100.

George E. Bauman, 21, Williamsville, Va., fishing without valid license on Aug. 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Christopher C. Olson, 56, Andover, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water on Sept. 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Chester G. Morse, 64, Andover, passing stopped school bus on Sept . 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Lawrence J. Ward Jr., 38, Peru, driving to endanger on June 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ashley L. Armstrong, 31, Dixfield, domestic violence assault on Nov. 17, 2019, dismissed.

Derek L. Proctor, 31, Mexico, violating condition of release on Nov. 20, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Noah Blodgett, 20, Mexico, disorderly conduct, fighting, and violating condition of release on Nov. 23, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, second charge dismissed.

Amanda M. Bryce, 33, Oxford, domestic violence assault on Nov. 28, 2019, dismissed.

Alison Kimball, 31, Andover, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Timothy G. Watts, 44, Rumford, domestic violence assault on Dec. 2, 2019, dismissed.

Chelsey M. Russell, 20, Rumford, operating vehicle without license and violating condition of release on Dec. 22, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, second charge dismissed.

Amy Fleury, 41, South Paris, two counts unsworn falsification and giving false information of motor vehicle accident on Nov. 15, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Victoria Tranchemontagne, 26, Portland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Jacob A. Arundel, 38, Buckfield, violating condition of release on Jan. 2, 2020, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Norris Stowell, 35, South Paris, failure to extinguish fire on Nov. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

David Toothaker, 57, Waterford, hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait on Nov. 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Jenny R. Gonzalez, 42, Oxford, operating vehicle while license suspended or revoked, prior, and license violating condition of release on Nov. 18, 2019, charges dismissed.

Seth M. Thomas, 27, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, and assault on Jan. 5, 2020, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, second charge dismissed.

Lindsay Clark, 39, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place and violating condition of release on Jan. 6, 2020, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 36 hours, second charge dismissed.

Michael A. Neider, 30, Mexico, fugitive from justice on Jan. 12, 2020, extradition ordered.

Nathaniel J. Hart, 24, Fryeburg, domestic violence assault on Dec. 30, 2019, dismissed.

Thomas K. Leighton, 31, Rumford, domestic violence assault on Dec. 30, 2019, dismissed.

Tracy A. Myles, 45, Rumford, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Jan. 1, 2020, found guilty, sentenced to 18 hours.

Mark Strauss, 35, Boston, Mass., domestic violence assault on Dec. 31, 2019, dismissed.

Bobbi Jean Rose, 39, Dixfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Oct. 23, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Justin C. Bonney, 39, Wilsons Mills, unlawful possession of inhalants on Aug. 24, 2018, dismissed.

Bertrand Roy, 75, Auburn, unlawful cutting of trees and failure to obtain permission from abutting landowner on Dec. 1, 2018, charges dismissed.

Hayden Page, 18, Oxford, marijuana, under 21 years of age on Sept. 4, 2019, dismissed.

Keaton Fitzherbert, 22, Lewiston, operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 8, 2019, by default, fined $200.

Brian D. Stone, 63, Peabody, Mass., failure to display ATV registration numbers on Sept. 1, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Michael D. Warren, 38, Fryeburg, carrying passenger on ATV without headgear on Aug. 10, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Ryan Dean, 36, Norway, two counts allowing dog to be at large on Sept. 28, 2019, first charge by default, fined $50, second charge by default, fined $50.

Randall Rossen, 52, Otisfield, keeping unlicensed dog on Aug. 29, 2019, by default, fined $50.

Richard Danowski, 55, Otisfield, four counts keeping unlicensed dog, first charge by default, fined $50, second charge by default, fined $50, third charge by default, fined $50, fourth charge by default, fined $50.

Kileanna Randall, 15, Oxford, possession of tobacco products by a minor on Sept. 19, 2019, dismissed.

Salvatore Mazza, 71, Rumford, failure to attach deer tag to deer on Sept. 10, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

John Kelley Jr., 17, Waterford, transportation of drugs by minor on Oct. 9, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Gilman E. Tuell Jr., 66, Bryant Pond, unlawful cutting of trees on Oct. 1, 2018, offense committed, fined $600.

Ian Truman, 40, South Paris, carrying passenger on ATV without headgear on Oct. 21, 2019, offense committee, fined $100.

Crystal L. Seams, 36, Norway, two counts allowing dog to be at large on Nov. 11, 2019, first offense committed, fined $50, second charge dismissed.

Lucas P. Sikora, 20, Bridgewater, Mass., minor possessing liquor on Aug. 3, 2019, dismissed.

Lisa Lind, 48, Londonderry, N.H., operating without safety equipment on Aug. 24, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Robert D. Franz, 69, Bridgton, operating without safety equipment on Aug. 29, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Robert Bechek, 60, Needham, Mass., operating without safety equipment on Aug. 30, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Kyle M. Farrington, 26, West Baldwin, failure to notify of commercial harvest on Aug. 18, 2019, by default, fined $250.

Alyse C. Nelson, 45, Washington, D.C., operating without safety equipment on Aug. 25, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Cailean G. Schecter, 23, Lovell, operating without safety equipment on Aug. 31, 2019, offense committed , fined $100.

Michael Henderson, 26, West Paris, failure to display ATV registration numbers on Aug. 11, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Ryan Smith, 26, South Paris, failure to display ATV registration numbers on Aug. 11, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Robert A. Nutter, 59, Hiram, placing camera or equipment on private property on Oct. 30, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Nikole K. Powell, 31, Mexico, use of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 12, 2019, dismissed.

Evan W. Boelsma, 29, Gilead, allowing dog to be at large on July 15, 2019, dismissed.

Ashley Duke, 41, Rumford, curfew violation on Aug. 28, 2019, dismissed.

Trevoir Miles, 18, Mexico, possession of tobacco products by a minor on Aug. 11, 2019, dismissed.

Dominic Arsenault, 16, Mexico, illegal retail sales of tobacco products on Sept. 27, 2019, by default, fined $50.

Cameron Vernoski, 17, Rumford, curfew violation on Aug. 28, 2019, offense committed, fined $50.

Cameron Vernoski, 17, Rumford, illegal retail sales of tobacco products on Aug. 28, 2019, offense committed, fined $50.

Randy G. Poulin, 46, Byron, operating ATV on public way on Aug. 24, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

James K. Hudson, 42, Coventry, R.I., operating unregistered ATV on Aug. 31, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Jeffrey G. Ricker, 56, Poland, operating ATV on public way on Aug. 24, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Scott R. Maheux, 50, Greene, operating ATV on public way on Aug. 24, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

McKenzie S. Gurley, 24, Auburn, operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 1, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Sean C. Moynihan, 53, Ipswich, Mass., operating without safety equipment on Oct. 14, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Amy Knowlton, 38, Dixfield, two counts of allowing dog to be at large, first charge offense committed, fined $50, second charge offense committed, fined $50.

Theresa A. Violette, 67, Buckfield, allowing dog to be at large on Nov. 17, 2019, by default, fined $50.

Kevin Bolduc, 43, Freemont, N.H., enter or cause a projectile to enter a place illegally on Nov. 27, 2019, adjudicated, fined $100.

Matthew Pitkin, 47, Freemont, N.H., enter or cause a projectile to enter a place illegally on Nov. 27, 2019, adjudicated, fined $100.

Pierre Roussel, 49, Pelham, N.H., enter or cause a projectile to enter a place illegally on Nov. 27, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Amy Knowlton, 38, Dixfield, allowing dog to be at large on Dec. 20, 2019, offense committed, fined $50.

