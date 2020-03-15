AUBURN — It’s annual tradition in central Maine that dates back to the 1980s, and it plays a big role in generating preseason interest for local auto racing.

On Sunday night, March 15, nearly 70 race vehicles from around the state will roll into the Auburn Mall. They will remain on display from Monday through Sunday, Mar. 22, before being tucked back into their respective trailers that evening. A solid week of exposure for local race teams.

“This year’s show is going to be pretty special, for a number of reasons,” show promoter Ray Giguere said. “We’ve had a number of sponsors step up to support the show, which allows us to offer some nicer items to top recipients in all six classes. We’ll make some teams very happy with our prizes.

“We’ll have representation from Oxford Plains Speedway, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, Wiscasset Speedway, Oxford Dragway and Winterport Dragway, as well. All these folks work hard to prepare their vehicles for this show, and we try to reward them as best we can. The Friday night autograph session (Mar. 20) will be something fans won’t want to miss this year.”

One reason that evening of interaction between drivers and race fans will be so special is the efforts by eight local race teams to do ‘Throwback’ paint schemes for 2020. These schemes are based on regional drivers of the past and will draw out great memories of days gone by.

Along with the static display for a week inside the Mall, Giguere will also conduct his annual Race Car Parade down Center Street with cars leaving the Mall at 2 p.m. The chance to wheel down this busy street in Auburn is unique, and draws attention to local racers. It’s a great concept and idea.

“I just hope the weather cooperates on that day, so we can still do this and people can be out to see them wheel down through town. It’s something different and eye-catching to expose our sport. I’m just proud to host this deal for racers who put so much effort into their programs. It’s a real pleasure.”

