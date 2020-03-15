With apologies to the three monkeys — Donald Trump sees no truth, hears no truth and speaks no truth.

He sees no truth when he doesn’t read his daily briefing reports.

He hears no truth because no one dares to tell him anything that might upset him.

With more than 16,000 misrepresentations and outright lies to his credit, he is incapable of telling the truth.

Trump didn’t want the passengers on the Grand Princess to disembark because the Coronavirus numbers might spike. He lacks empathy.

He falsely claimed that the virus was contained and that testing was available for anyone who demanded it.

This pandemic won’t magically disappear. Trump is dishonest and delusional. If he downplayed the medical crisis at one of his rallies, his followers would believe him, even if he showed up wearing a hazmat suit.

They say that Roman Emperor Nero fiddled while Rome burned. The president spent last weekend raising campaign funds at this critical time, and playing golf.

The Republicans in the Senate passed on the opportunity to post eviction notices on the doors of the White House. Now the nation is stuck with him, at least until the next election.

Gerard Decoteau, Lewiston

