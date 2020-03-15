Following a Department of Education meeting Sunday morning, superintendents in Lewiston and Auburn have decided to close schools effective Monday.
According to robocalls to sent to parents and staff in each district, Lewiston schools will be off for three weeks, through April 3. Students are scheduled to return on April 6.
And, Auburn schools will be off for two weeks, from Monday through March 27, resuming on March 30.
This story will be updated.
