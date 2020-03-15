Several school systems have announced that classes will be canceled for several weeks:

• The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced all of Maine’s Roman Catholic schools will be closed through March 29.

• Auburn School Department will be closed until March 27.

• Lewiston Public Schools will be closed until April 6.

• RSU 4 will be closed until March 27.

• RSU 9 (Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna Weld, Wilton) will be closed until March 27.

• RSU 10 (Buckfield, Hanover, Hartford, Mexico, Roxbury, Rumford, Sumner) will be closed until March 27.

• RSU 16 (Mechanic Falls, Minot, Poland) will be closed until March 27

• SAD 17 (Harrison, Hebron, Norway, Otisfield, Oxford, Paris, Waterford, West Paris) will be closed until March 27.

• SAD 52 (Greene, Leeds, Turner) will be closed until March 27.

• RSU 56 (Canton, Carthage, Dixfield, Peru) will be closed until March 27;

• RSU 73 (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls) will be closed until March 27.

211 Maine offers COVID-19 information

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that answers to frequently asked questions on COVID-19 are available through the 211 Maine system. It is a confidential information and referral service that connects Maine residents to local services.

For more information, contact 211 Maine:

• Dial 211(or 1-866-811-5695)

• Text your ZIP code to 898-211

• Email [email protected]

• 211 is TTY and Video Relay accessible if calling from Maine

• Visit www.maine.gov/dhhs/coronavirus.

Breweries shutting down public operations

The following Maine breweries have announced they are closing their tap rooms:

• Allagash Brewing

• Foundation Brewing

• Maine Brewing Company

• Mast Landing

Ski resorts shut down

Sugarloaf and Sunday River have announced that all operations have been suspended until further notice.

Shawnee Peak in Bridgton announced they will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday but closed until further notice after Monday.

Not everything is closing

Roy’s All Steak Hamburgers and Golf Center announced Sunday that its driving range is open. Golfers can use self-serve machines to pay for golf balls.

This story will be updated.

