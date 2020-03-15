High speed, reliable internet access is fundamental to our ability to educate our children, deliver quality health services, support local businesses and simply make our communities attractive and viable places to live, work and visit.

During the past two years, as part of the Maine West initiative, Community Concepts Finance Corporation has supported regional and community-level work to expand broadband infrastructure and access across northern Oxford County. With the 2018 completion of a regional broadband plan, installation of new computers and Wi-Fi connections at public libraries, and the recent announcement of funding to expand high-speed internet connectivity in some of our most underserved communities, the Maine West region (which encompasses the Oxford Hills, Bethel and Rumford areas) is well positioned to capitalize on local, state and national interest in addressing the still pressing need to improve broadband connectivity in rural communities.

Last month, the state’s broadband agency, ConnectMaine, released a new statewide action plan that builds on a local community planning model, recognizes the strength of efforts like Maine West, and prioritizes funding for projects in communities where local leaders are leaning forward to address this fundamental issue for funding.

However, the available state funding to implement the action plan is limited. The 27 towns in the Maine West region are among 153 in Maine that have gone through a community planning process as a first step toward improving broadband service. Unfortunately, many of these towns have not been able to move forward with implementation — in large part due to the lack of available funding.

Gov. Janet Mills and members of the Legislature have proposed new funding to help these and other communities implement local broadband infrastructure and inclusion projects. While $15 million or even $30 million will not solve the problem of poor or no internet service in the Maine West area, or the state, it will enable the state to be a vital funding partner to communities across the state working to secure affordable high-speed internet service.

I encourage Maine’s legislators to pass funding so rural communities across the state that are ready for high-speed internet service can move ahead.

Mia Purcell serves on the Maine Broadband Coalition Advisory Committee and has been a leader in promoting and supporting broadband and expansion of high-speed service in the Maine West region. She lives in Woodstock.

