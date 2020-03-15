Mystery Photo for March 15, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-Lastasdfphoto/.

Last Week’s Mystery Photo: We had less than a dozen correct entries for last week’s mystery photo of the pink “cancer bridge” at the Lake Auburn Community Center on North Auburn Road in Auburn.  Our winner, Jane Johnson had no problem recognizing the photo as she lives next to the center and was just heading out the door to go for a walk there when she was called to be notified of her winning. The center is located on the site of the former West Auburn Farm.  The 6-acre parcel serves as the gateway to Auburn’s community forest surrounding Lake Auburn for the neighboring community and open to all visitors free of charge.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
mystery photo
Related Stories
Latest Articles