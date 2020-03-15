LEWISTON – Luella Alice Libby Merryman died Feb. 29, 2020, in Lewiston.She was born in Freeport to Edith E. Brett Libby and Leroy “Pearly” Libby. She worked 20 years as a baker in the Lisbon School System. She was a member of Lisbon Falls Baptist Church since 1957.Luella was predeceased by her husband, Arthur “Burt” Merryman in 1996, her son, Leslie, seven brothers, Leroy, Alfred, Donald, Winfield, Richard, Clarence and Stanley, two sisters, Evelyn Porter and Frances Ringrose. Survivors include two sons, Scot and wife, Cathi, Ronald, two daughters, Joyce Anderson and husband, Maurice Anderson, Marsha and fiance, Scott Guay, one brother, Norman, and one sister, Margaret Uldall, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.Donations in Luella’s memory may be made to John Libby AssociationScarborough, Maine 04074 or toLisbon FallsBaptist Church555 Lisbon StreetLisbon, Maine.

« Previous