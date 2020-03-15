PORTLAND – Diane M. Wilson, 71, formally of Raymond, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Maine Medical Center. She was born Feb. 3, 1949 in Lewiston. She was predeceased by her parents, Normand and Juliette Martel; and her brother, Bertrand Martel. She is survived by her husband, Brian Wilson; her son, Ray Levesque and partner Matt Seligman, her daughter and husband Maxine and AJ Merritt; her brother and wife Richard and Evelyn Martel, her sister and husband Jackie and Gerry Dostie; three stepsons and wives, Todd Wilson, Dean and Kelly Wilson, and Mark and Patty Wilson; seven grandchildren, Nic, Adam, Erik, Lydia, Ashley, Morgan, and Lacey; one great-grandson, Eli; numerous nieces and nephews; several “adopted” children and grandchildren; along with countless friends; and her precious dog, Cindy. She was a graduate of Lewiston High School and a member of the Pine Tree Warriors Drum and Bugle Corps. Diane worked many years at Knapp Shoe, and was a lifetime seamstress. She was also a former member of the United Maine Crafters. She was a lover of sewing, quilting, dancing, and cooking. Diane was all about her family. She loved, cherished, supported, and took care of her family. Her family was her everything! She was a proud mother, grandmother, sister, and wife. She included all friends and other children as part of her own. Everything she did had a purpose to her family; and if she could find a way to get everyone together, she would. Family gatherings were very special to her. Diane was a seamstress who loved quilting and doing special sewing projects. She taught sewing at Windham Adult Education, which she loved. Diane enjoyed participating in craft fairs, quilting workshops, sewing parties, teaching others to sew, and, most especially, shopping for fabric! A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. at Auburn Esplanade, 20 Great Falls Plaza, Auburn, ME 04210. This is a volunteer potluck event for those interested in bringing a dish. This is an alcohol free event.

