WALES – Galen L. Strout, 87, of Wales, died peacefully, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He lost his courageous battle with cancer and went home to the arms of the Lord.He was born in Lewiston, Aug. 10, 1932, the son of Lewis and Jean (Taylor) Strout. He attended schools in Auburn, and received his G.E.D. while in the Military. At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Navy, during the Korean War and served on the U.S.S. Bennington. While stationed in the south, he met Fannie Green, the women he would make his life with. They were married July 25, 1953. After leaving the Navy, Galen started his own very successful company, Glen’s Roofing and Siding. He ran his company for approximately 40 years, eventually he quit the business to take a job with the U.S. Postal Service, where he worked until he retired. Galen was very proud of the fact that he helped each one of his children build their own home. He partnered with his son Gordon, and together they were very successful at “flipping” houses. Last year, at the age of 86, he finished his last flip house. Galen and Fannie bought a home in Florida, where they enjoyed spending winters for years. In Florida, Galen made many friends who he enjoyed playing tennis with and meeting at “Niko’s” for coffee and breakfast. He was a self taught musician, playing the piano and guitar, and recently started playing the violin. He loved playing the guitar and singing for residents at a nursing home, and participating in jam sessions with friends. He also enjoyed helping at bingo, taking long walks, riding his bike, playing volleyball, gin rummy, cribbage, board games, kayaking, and dancing. He would just pop in to visit his children, and enjoyed making the two-hour drive to Port Charlotte for a visit with his daughter, Glenda. Galen decided he wanted to learn to fly, and took lessons, got his pilot license, then bought his own plane. He and Fannie traveled often in his Cessna. Galen had a deep love for Jesus and was a member of the East Auburn Baptist Church.Galen will be deeply missed by his wife of 66 years, Fannie Strout of Wales; children, Sallie Hutchinson (Will) of Hebron, Glenda Kelsey of Florida, Janet Thomas (Alan) of Wales, and Gordon Strout (Deborah) of Sabattus; grandchildren, Desiree Strickling, Charlene Simental, Chris and Jon Tremblay, Michael and Melissa Thomas, Matthew and Angela Strout; brother-in-law, John Green (Sharon) of Sabattus, nine great-grandchildren, and very special niece Janice Michaud, of N.H. Galen was predeceased by his parents, infant son, Peter, baby daughter, Charlene; sisters, Lois Thompson and Marilyn Cantin, and very special nephew, Roy Thompson.Funeral services with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m., March 17, 2020, at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Avenue, Auburn, Maine. Visiting hours will be at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the church prior to the funeral. Interment at a later date at the East Wales Cemetery, Wales, Maine.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Memory of Galen L. Strout to: East AuburnBaptist Church560 Park AvenueAuburn, ME 04210

