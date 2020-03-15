LEWISTON – Yvette F. Morin, 70, a resident of North Turner, passed away, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.She was born April 4, 1949, in Saint-Côme, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Levi Lessard and Ernestine (Demerse) Lessard. She attended school in Canada. On May 26, 1973, in Saint-Côme, she married Guy Morin and relocated to Maine after their wedding. She worked as a housekeeper through the years. She enjoyed sewing, and going to her father’s maple orchard. She is survived by her husband, Guy Morin of North Turner, her son, Mico “Michael” Morin of Robin Hill Farm, N.H., daughters, Johanne Morin of Livermore, and Nancy Morin of Lewiston; four grandchildren, Chantel and Nicole Whitman and Ryan and Evan Smith; brothers, Clairmont Lessard and wife Janice, Fernand Lessard and wife Lise, Gerard Lessard and wife Helen, George Lessard and wife Danielle, Claude Lessard and wife Lucie and Gilles Lessard and wife Guylaine, sisters, Maryelle Rousseau and husband Serge and Lucille Lessard; brothers and sisters-in-law, George Morin and his wife Ghyslaine, Gaetan Morin and wife, Gisele, Pierre Morin, Lise Nadeau and husband, Martin, Manon Morin and husband, Richard, Monique Walton and husband, Ralph, Lise Morin, Lou Lou Morin, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Susan Lessard, brothers-in-law, Normand and Marc Morin. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service.

