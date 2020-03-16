Jay student awarded Legislature’s Memorial Scholarship
Lilly Towers of Jay is this year’s Franklin County recipient of the Legislature’s $1,000 Memorial Scholarship. Towers is a psychology major at the University of Maine Farmington. The State Legislature annually recognizes one student from each county who is pursuing or planning to pursue education at a two- or four-year degree granting college or technical school in Maine. Awards are given to Maine resident high school seniors or full- or part-time post-secondary students accepted to or enrolled in accredited Maine colleges for graduate or undergraduate degrees. The awards were presented in the Maine State Senate chamber on March 5. From left are Senate President Troy Jackson; Sen. Bill Diamond; Towers; Sen. Russell Black; Lilly’s father, Chris Towers; her sister, Emma Towers; brother, Lucas Towers; and mother, Lynelle Towers.