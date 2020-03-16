FREEPORT — L.L. Bean announced Monday that it is closing all its retail stores Monday evening.
The stores will be closed by midnight until March 29.
This will be the fifth time that L.L. Bean is closing its flagship store in Freeport. It is the first time it will be closed for more than 24 hours, according to an L.L. Bean statement.
The company says it plans to continue pay and benefits for all year-round employees affected by the retail closure.
The company will continue to take online and phone orders while implementing social distancing measures for its warehouse workers. Corporate employees are working remotely.
This story will be updated
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Franklin
Wilton meetings canceled
-
News
Livermore Falls woman’s ‘uncomfortable’ COVID-19 test negative
-
Business
L.L. Bean to close all its retail stores
-
Maine
Portland declares city emergency, imposes curfew for businesses
-
Franklin
Canadian truck driver, passenger injured when rig rolls in Coburn Gore