PORTLAND — Parishes in Lewiston and Jay have received Catholic Campaign for Human Development grants aimed at helping people in need make sustainable changes in their lives.

Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston, $4,000: The grant will be used to create a part-time parish community outreach worker position. The individual will engage new immigrants in parish life and better connect them with resources in the community.

St. Rose of Lima Parish, Jay, $3,000: The grant will be used for the St. Rose of Lima Parish Social Ministry Community Center, which offers direct assistance but also facilitates ongoing relationships with clients to give them skills and connections that will enable them to provide better for themselves and their families. The funds will help pay for materials, repairs and improvements for the center, which is housed in the three-story former parish school. The center will offer a thrift store, bread guild, cooking classes and other programs.

The program is supported each year through a collection taken up in parishes across the country. In the Diocese of Portland, the program is administered by Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry, which provides leadership, guidance, Catholic social teaching education and training to empower parishioners to compassionately serve people of all faiths living in their communities.

