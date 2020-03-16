100 Years Ago 1920

Howard Holbrook, sixteen-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Holbrook of North Auburn, came very near drowning Saturday afternoon while fishing thru a hole in the ice near the bridge. He stepped back and, losing his balance, fell into another hole into the swift-running water beneath. Managing to grasp the edge of the ice, he clung desperately and shouted for help. His cries were heard by H. A. Boothby, who was passing, and he reached the lad just as his fingers, numbed with cold, were loosening their grip.

50 Years Ago: 1970

When the Androscoggin Valley Art Association meets Thursday, Archie Travers, its president, will demonstrate masque making. His papier mache method is a simple one and he will show the various steps toward creating original masques. On display will be two completed masques. The meeting will be held at the Central Maine Power Company Hall at 7:30 p.m.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Mechanic Falls Council voted unanimously Monday to authorize a referendum on the issue of forming a three-town community school district, a preliminary step to the establishing of a new area high school. Voting will take place from 8 am to 8 pm. May 3. Neil Weiner and Erik Petersons, Mechanic Falls School Committee members, presented the text of three warrant articles approved by the CSD Steering Committee to be presented to voters for yes or no votes in May.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

