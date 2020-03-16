SOUTH PARIS — The fifth of the McLaughlin Garden 2020 Lecture Series will be held Wednesday, March 18.

Tom Atwell, also known as the Maine Gardener, will present a program, “Tools: How to Choose Them, Use Them and Take Care of Them.”

Atwell has written a column on gardening for the Portland Sunday Telegram for 16 years. The column is sometimes reprinted in the Advertiser-Democrat. Atwell’s extensive experience includes working in his own garden for 45 years where he tries new plants and techniques, along with tried and true favorites.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. upstairs in the historic Tribou home, 97 Main St., where Bernard McLaughlin lived with his wife. Tea will be served at 3:30. The tea and program are free and open to the public, but donations are requested for the McLaughlin garden.

The last of the six weekly lectures will be given by Cooperative Extension Agent Rebecca Long on March 25. In case of inclement weather, call the garden at 207-743-8820 or check the Facebook page for a cancellation.

