LIVERMORE FALLS — Nomination papers for elected selectmen and Regional School Unit 73 positions are available at the Town Office. The papers are due back April 24.
Terms up for election at the annual town meeting referendum June 9 are one, three-year term on the Board of Selectmen and one, two-year position. Selectmen Rodney Heikkinen and Sarah Flagg currently hold those positions, respectively.
A three-year on the RSU 73 board is also up for election. The three-year term is currently held by Tammy Frost.
The June 9 referendum will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office. A public hearing on the municipal warrant is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. April 27, at the Town Office.
