LIVERMORE FALLS — One vehicle was heavily damaged when it rolled over, and a parked fire truck received minor damage in separate crashes at the same scene Saturday morning.

No one was injured, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Monday.

Police officer Michael Adcock and firefighters responded to a report at about 4:33 a.m. of a rollover on upper Depot Street, near the intersection of High and Sewall streets.

A car driven by Jacqueline Lemieux, 36, of Jay struck a curb and a guy wire going up the hill toward High Street. The car flipped onto its side, Steward said.

Apparently she was having trouble with the alignment of the vehicle owned by Ean Holdings LLC, an auto rental and leasing business, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Steward said.

Firefighters had to help Lemieux’s passenger, Julie Fisher, 53, Livermore Falls out of the vehicle, he said.

While firefighters were at the scene, a tow truck driven by its owner, Allie Bond, 69, of Livermore Falls, backed into the wheel well of a parked fire truck as the tow truck attempted to turn around on High Street to get to the car, Steward said.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Rider investigated the latter accident because a town vehicle was involved.

The truck received minor damage, Steward said.

