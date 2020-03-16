Portland’s city manager announced an emergency curfew on Monday, saying establishments where groups gather for entertainment or to socialize must close all day on Tuesday and between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. the rest of the week in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The mandatory shut-down from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. on Wednesday is aimed at heading off the traditional celebratory events of St. Patrick’s Day, when thousands of bar-goers and revelers pack city bars and restaurants from morning until late at night, often standing shoulder-to-shoulder. The 8 p.m. curfew Wednesday through Saturday will effectively shutter night life in the city’s popular Old Port.

The emergency declaration singles out “restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums, dance clubs, music venues and any other establishment where individuals gather in groups or are in close contact with one another.”

Businesses that do not host gatherings, including grocery stores and department stores, are permitted stay open. There are no current plans to limit the physical movement of people or vehicles within the city.

“This is a time of shared sacrifice for all of us, and we must be willing to alter our daily lives for now,” City Manager Jon Jennings said in a statement. “I understand the very difficult situation this puts our business owners in, but in a global pandemic, it cannot be business as usual. We simply cannot have large gatherings, such as in the Old Port. We need your help in confronting the coronavirus.”

Individuals who violate the prohibition, including the owner of a bar or establishment, could face a fine of $500 for not complying with the order.

“The city is also strongly recommending all restaurants close to dine-in customers, or dramatically limit the number of customers, and provide takeout or delivery options only for the foreseeable future,” the city’s announcement says. “While this is the preferable option, the city understands that some restaurants may not be set up to do so. Additionally, the city recommends that all gyms and fitness studios close.”

The curfew is supported by the city charter, which grants Jennings the power to declare an emergency in all or parts of the city to “whenever a disaster or civil emergency exists or appears imminent.”

The emergency declaration expires in five days, but the city council may vote to extend it, according to the charter.

Under the charter, Jennings has broad power to implement regulations prohibiting or restricting the movement of vehicles and people in all or parts of the city and to call on state government or other municipalities for assistance and to access supplies or other vital materials to protect the health, life and property of residents.

The measures are designed to curb transmission of COVID-19, which is moving through communities in Cumberland County. So far, the state has 17 confirmed or likely cases, and the number of presumptive positive tests is only expected to grow as capacity for more testing at the state and federal level expands.

This story will be updated.

