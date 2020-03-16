RUMFORD — Kierstyn Lyons of Mexico, daughter of Ray and Kelly Lyons and a senior at Mountain Valley High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award, principal Matthew Gilbert has announced. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Gilbert said. “Kierstyn exemplifies what we value most in our students at Mountain Valley High School. She is safe, respectful, responsible and involved. As an active member of the Mountain Valley community, Kierstyn is the Class of 2020 president, a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society, Math Team and she attended Dirigo Girls State. In addition to her other accomplishments, she created a program called “Falcon Ambassador,” designed to welcome new students to MVHS. Kierstyn was also very involved in athletics at MVHS, being a four-year athlete in soccer, basketball and tennis.”

Lyons and the other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer on Saturday, April 4. The luncheon will recognizes the students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of 10 $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler.

