FARMINGTON — While Regional School Unit 9 schools are closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-9 virus, the district will start Tuesday providing healthy, prepackaged meals for distribution to families according to the following schedule.
Meals will be packed to go and offered in a “drive-through” or “walk-up” basis to promote social distancing. All meals are free for anyone under 19 years old and children do not need to be present to pick up meals for them.
Meal pickup will continue until further notice. Each lunch will also have a breakfast meal for the following day. Friday meal packs will have meals for the weekend. Sites and routes may change as needed.
For questions, contact Deb Nightingale at [email protected] or call 207-779-9612.
Meals can be picked up at the following schools:
W.G. Mallett School – Student drop-off area, 11-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday
Mt. Blue High School – Front entrance, 11:30 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday
Academy Hill School – Main entrance, 11:30 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday
Cape Cod Hill School – Front entrance, 11:30 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday
Buses will also deliver meals to stops along the following routes:
In the Farmington/Temple/New Vineyard area, Monday-Friday
11 a.m. Buses leave Mt. Blue Campus
11:10-11:15 a.m. Madore’s Market
11:20-11:25 a.m. Temple Town Hall
11:50-11:55 a.m. Our Village Market, New Vineyard
12:10-12:15 p.m. Grant Lee’s, Fairbanks Road
12:15-12:20 p.m. Foothills Heights Apartments, Fairbanks Road
Buses return to Mt. Blue Campus
In the Wilton/Weld area, Monday-Friday
11 a.m. Leaving from Academy Hill School
11:05-11:10 a.m. United Methodist Church, Main Street, Wilton
11:15-11:20 a.m. Old Barclay’s Building, Weld Road
11:35-11:40 a.m. Weld Town office/Post Office
Buses return to Academy Hill School
In the Farmington/Chesterville area, Monday-Friday
11 a.m. Leaving from Mallett
11:05-11:10 a.m. Corner of Cascade Leisure Park and High streets
11:20-11:25 a.m. Church of Christ, Farmington Falls
11:40-11:45 a.m. Chesterville Town Garage
11:50-11:55 a.m. Chesterville Town Office
Buses return to Mallett school
In the Industry/Starks/New Sharon area, Monday-Friday
11 a.m. Leaving from Mallett
11:15-11:25 a.m. Head of Clearwater Lake
11:40-11:45 a.m. Starks Town Garage
11:50-11:55 a.m. Corner of Krebs Corner and Sandy River Road
12:10-12:15 p.m. Old New Sharon Town Office
Buses return to Mallett school
