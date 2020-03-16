FARMINGTON — While Regional School Unit 9 schools are closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-9 virus, the district will start Tuesday providing healthy, prepackaged meals for distribution to families according to the following schedule.

Meals will be packed to go and offered in a “drive-through” or “walk-up” basis to promote social distancing. All meals are free for anyone under 19 years old and children do not need to be present to pick up meals for them.

Meal pickup will continue until further notice. Each lunch will also have a breakfast meal for the following day. Friday meal packs will have meals for the weekend. Sites and routes may change as needed.

For questions, contact Deb Nightingale at [email protected] or call 207-779-9612.

Meals can be picked up at the following schools:

W.G. Mallett School – Student drop-off area, 11-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday

Mt. Blue High School – Front entrance, 11:30 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday

Academy Hill School – Main entrance, 11:30 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday

Cape Cod Hill School – Front entrance, 11:30 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday

Buses will also deliver meals to stops along the following routes:

In the Farmington/Temple/New Vineyard area, Monday-Friday

11 a.m. Buses leave Mt. Blue Campus

11:10-11:15 a.m. Madore’s Market

11:20-11:25 a.m. Temple Town Hall

11:50-11:55 a.m. Our Village Market, New Vineyard

12:10-12:15 p.m. Grant Lee’s, Fairbanks Road

12:15-12:20 p.m. Foothills Heights Apartments, Fairbanks Road

Buses return to Mt. Blue Campus

In the Wilton/Weld area, Monday-Friday

11 a.m. Leaving from Academy Hill School

11:05-11:10 a.m. United Methodist Church, Main Street, Wilton

11:15-11:20 a.m. Old Barclay’s Building, Weld Road

11:35-11:40 a.m. Weld Town office/Post Office

Buses return to Academy Hill School

In the Farmington/Chesterville area, Monday-Friday

11 a.m. Leaving from Mallett

11:05-11:10 a.m. Corner of Cascade Leisure Park and High streets

11:20-11:25 a.m. Church of Christ, Farmington Falls

11:40-11:45 a.m. Chesterville Town Garage

11:50-11:55 a.m. Chesterville Town Office

Buses return to Mallett school

In the Industry/Starks/New Sharon area, Monday-Friday

11 a.m. Leaving from Mallett

11:15-11:25 a.m. Head of Clearwater Lake

11:40-11:45 a.m. Starks Town Garage

11:50-11:55 a.m. Corner of Krebs Corner and Sandy River Road

12:10-12:15 p.m. Old New Sharon Town Office

Buses return to Mallett school

