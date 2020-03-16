ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s new Start Up/Scale Up Grant Program seeks applications from Maine nonprofit organizations that help new ventures start and grow through collaborative workspaces and incubator and accelerator programs.

Grants will be awarded to organizations and projects that meet the criteria and that have the greatest potential to support innovation and entrepreneurship in Maine. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that: actively engage entrepreneurs through programs, networking, problem-solving with peers and others and providing access to resources; support entrepreneurs and businesses in rural communities and in areas with limited access to resources; serve entrepreneurs and businesses founded and/or led by women and people of color; and include partnerships and collaborations with other organizations, individuals, businesses or institutions.

Deadline for applications is April 1. Guidelines and applications can be found at www.mainecf.org. Maximum grants of $25,000 will cover program expenses and capital investment in equipment, technology and buildings. Questions about the grant program should be directed to Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at [email protected] or 207-412-0839.

« Previous

Next »