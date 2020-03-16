LISBON — The 2020 Moxie Festival Committee has finalized the theme for this year’s Moxie Festival.

Moxie: Find Your Fire! was selected by the team to represent the spunk and fuel that Moxie brings to Maine and its people, especially in light of this bicentennial year for the state.

“We wanted a theme that was different than past themes,” festival coordinator Julie-Ann Baumer said. “As we talked about it, we kept coming back to how Moxie was created with a spirit of originality, perseverance, passion and fire. This year, we want to encourage Moxie-lovers to find their fire.”

Mark Stevens, Lisbon’s director of parks and recreation and a member of the Festival Committee, said, “ Find Your Fire is the perfect theme for this year’s festival. Lisbon is Moxie and we want everyone to bring that energy to this year’s festival. It’s going to be smoking hot.”

The theme is an important part of Lisbon’s three-day event, used to set the tone for the festival, as well as inspire and create parade floats, T-shirts, gear and events.

A lifelong resident of Lisbon, Maggie Barnard, CEO of Barnard Financial and member of this year’s Festival Committee, reflected, “I haven’t ever known life without the Moxie Festival, and its spirit has definitely inspired me.”

The Moxie Festival, celebrating Maine’s official soft drink, is July 10 to 12.

